Portugal named Europe's Leading Destination at World Travel Awards

For the fourth year running, Portugal has secured the title of ‘Europe’s Leading Destination’ at the 2020 World Travel Awards, which took place virtually for the first time due to COVID-19.

The country won over 20 individual awards – including Porto being named ‘Europe’s Leading City Break Destination’ and Lisbon bagging ‘Europe’s Leading Cruise Destination’.

The southern European country sees up to 12 million international visitors every year. It’s home to beautiful Atlantic islands such as Madeira (which also won ‘Europe’s Leading Island Destination’) and Porto Santo, stunning beaches, UNESCO World Heritage sites and much-loved local cuisine. Portugal achieved a total of 23 awards across the travel and tourism spectrum.

Currently, Portugal is exercising travel restrictions in-line with COVID-19 requirements. These include social distancing, wearing masks, hand sanitisation and health screening upon arrival to the country.

Fortunately, Pastel de Nata production continues despite the adversity – a national delicacy that frankly deserves an award in itself.

 

