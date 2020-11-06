Outcome of a public consultation on the draft update of the risk assessment of nickel in food and drinking water

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) carried out a public consultation to receive input from interested parties on a draft Scientific Opinion updating the risk assessment of nickel in food and drinking water. This draft Scientific Opinion was prepared by the EFSA Panel on Contaminants in the Food Chain (CONTAM Panel), supported by the Working Group on Nickel in food. The draft opinion was endorsed by the CONTAM Panel for public consultation on 26 May 2020. The written public consultation was open from 4 June until 15 July 2020. EFSA received comments from six different interested parties. EFSA and its CONTAM Panel wish to thank all stakeholders for their contributions. The present report contains the comments received and explains the way they have been considered for finalisation of the opinion. The opinion was adopted at the CONTAM Plenary meeting on 24 September 2020 and published in the EFSA Journal.

More information: https://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/supporting/pub/en-194