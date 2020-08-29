More Politicians Enter Quarantine

Two more government politicians have entered into home quarantine after attending a private event where one of the participants later tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the parliamentary group of ruling Fidesz said.

Initial tests for novel coronavirus came back negative for Csaba Hende, a deputy speaker of parliament who is also Fidesz’s deputy group leader, and Lőrinc Nacsa, a spokesman for the co-ruling Christian Democrats, the Fidesz group said in a statement.

Six senior government politicians including the head of the Prime Minister’s Office and the justice minister said on Thursday that they went into quarantine after attending the private event on Saturday and coming into contact with István Hollik, Fidesz’s head of communications. Hollik said earlier that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after feeling ill after attending the event.

Meanwhile, Fidesz MEP László Trócsányi has tested positive for coronavirus. The former minister of justice told MTI on Friday that he is currently in official quarantine and has taken all necessary precautions. He said he will continue to work from home until his recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay