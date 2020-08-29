School Year to Start as Normal

The government plans the new school year to start in a normal classroom setting next week, without restrictions related to the novel coronavirus epidemic, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday, citing advice to teachers and parents.

“Parents and teachers now bear an even greater responsibility to avoid endangering each other’s health, the operation of schools or the jobs of parents,” the website said.

It advises parents and teachers to familiarise themselves with symptoms of Covid-19, such as fever, fatigue, a sore throat, diarrhoea and difficulty breathing, as well as the loss of taste or smell, and it asks parents not to allow students to attend school if they exhibit any of these symptoms. They are accordingly advised to contact their GP by phone. If a student exhibits symptoms at school, the school doctor and their parents must be informed immediately and steps taken to isolate them.

According to the protocol sent to schools and nurseries, the authorities will conduct contact tracing in the event of an infection being discovered in the school setting.

