Ministry: HuF 36 BN Spent on Shortening Hospital Waiting Lists Since 2010

The government has spent 36 billion forints (EUR 101.0m) on shortening hospital waiting lists since 2010, the human resources ministry said.

The Budapest city council’s programme to reduce waiting times for cancer diagnostic tests announced earlier this week will also be carried out with 2 billion forints of government support, the ministry told MTI. It underscored the importance of patient safety and making sure that people are tested according to the proper medical standards, adding that it expected Budapest’s metropolitan council to adhere to these principles as well.

Under its Healthy Budapest Programme (EBP), the government will spend more than 700 billion forints on upgrading hospitals and outpatient clinics in Budapest and Pest County, the ministry said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay