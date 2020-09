The Central Statistical Office (KSH) said it launched a representative pilot census in preparation for a full-fledged national survey in 2021.

The survey running until Oct. 7 covers 14,000 households in 72 localities. Participants will be asked about their place of residence, internet use practices and data protection knowledge. The 2021 national census will be conducted between May 1 and June 28, KSH said in a statement.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay