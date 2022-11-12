First Snow May Arrive Next Week

After the foggy and cloudy weather that has characterized the past few weeks, it seems that a busier period may begin next week.

In the first half of next week, a large amount of air of Arctic origin will flood the Eastern European plain thanks to an anticyclone forming over Scandinavia. This does not yet significantly affect the weather in the Carpathian Basin. Mostly cloudy and foggy weather is expected at the weekend and in the first days of next week as well.

Around Wednesday, however, the above-mentioned frozen air mass may move further west and infiltrate Central Europe, while the cyclones and their fronts forming in the North Atlantic region will reach our continent from the west. Like that, actually a mixing zone may develop over Central Europe, where colder, drier air masses coming from the east and milder, wetter air masses coming from the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea can meet. This in itself is a big factor of uncertainty, but the option that the cold fronts of the North Atlantic cyclones can trigger Mediterranean cyclones in the Mediterranean region adds to this.

As for the precipitation, wetter weather will be outlined from Tuesday, which will be provided by weather fronts coming from the west and Mediterranean cyclones. The amount of precipitation is also very uncertain, but in case of Mediterranean cyclones, heavy rainfalls might occur.



For now, there’s a better chance of rain than snow, but there could be a scenario where we may have the chance to see the first snowflakes of the season. If it does, it will most likely take place in the mountains.

idokep.hu

pixabay