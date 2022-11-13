Timetables of MÁV, Volán and HÉV to Change From Mid-December

The new 2022/2023 train and bus timetable of the MÁV-Volán group will enter into force on December 11th, the transport company announced on Saturday.



According to the information, almost a third of the railway lines will be affected by timetable or tariff improvements, and the comfort of the passengers will also be served by the KISS motor train fleet of 40 units, which is expected to be complete by the beginning of next year, and the bus fleet of Volánbusz, which has been expanding with more than 1,800 new vehicles since 2018.

The main novelties will make travel easier for people living in the suburban area of ​​North Pest, which is made possible by the renovation of the Hatvani line and the third track built between the Kőbánya felső station and the Keleti railway station, they pointed out. In its announcement, the MÁV-Volán group quotes Dávid Vitézy, the State Secretary responsible for transport at the Ministry of Technology and Industry (TIM), who said: even with increased energy prices, the government ensures and will ensure public services so that people in Hungary continue to have predictable and reliable should be public transport. The state secretary explained: they want a uniform, coordinated service for all passengers on the train and bus. This is the purpose of the schedule improvements this year, which affect Budapest’s suburban trains, all the main InterCity lines and many regions of the country.

According to the announcement, after a 20-30 percent drop caused by the epidemic situation, the number of passengers is already approaching the figures of the first nine months of 2019. At that time, nearly 103 million people chose to travel by rail, while by the end of September this year, 96 million people traveled domestically by train. In long-distance transport, the number of passengers has already exceeded the level before the epidemic, 11.5 million passengers traveled on MÁV-Start long-distance flights between January and September this year, more than in 2019.

The Volánbusz schedule will also change from December. In many areas of the country, the bus service is being expanded in connection with changes in the railway schedule or according to the needs of the locals. The traffic of the bus routes will be changed, and new rail connections will be created – the MÁV-Volán group indicated.

