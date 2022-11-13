Explosion in a Busy Shopping Street in Istanbul

Global
Tóháti Zsuzsa

An explosion was heard on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. local time on Istiklal Avenue, a busy shopping street in Istanbul. The cause of the explosion is still unclear, the Turkish media reported 11 injured, but Ali Yerlikaya, the governor of Istanbul, wrote about “dead and wounded” on Twitter shortly after the explosion, although he did not give their number.

Pictures and videos taken at the scene show ambulances and fire engines, as well as police officers. Istiklal Avenue is located in the Beyoğlu district, approx. 1.4 kilometer long, elegant pedestrian street. The crowd is usually particularly dense on Sunday afternoons, and this time was probably no different. According to local media, the explosion was accompanied by a huge bang.

telex.hu
pixabay

