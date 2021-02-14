It Is Valentine’s Day Today!

Today is Valentine’s Day when lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts.

Given their similarities, it has been suggested that the holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. Lupercalia, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing off of women with men by lottery. At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I forbid the celebration of this festival.

Valentine’s Day did not come to be celebrated as a day of romance until about the 14th century.

