57th Annual Hungarian Scout Ball Brings Community Together in Los Angeles

The largest social event of the Hungarian community in Los Angeles took place yesterday at one of the city’s prominent Hilton hotels. We were on-site, celebrating alongside Hungarian scouts representing multiple generations and members of the diaspora.

The 49th Árpádházi Boldog Erzsébet Scout Troop, the 17th Könyves Kálmán Scout Troop from Hollywood, and the 8th Julianus Barát Scout Troop jointly organized the 57th Hungarian Scout Ball in Los Angeles on February 1st at the elegant Hilton Hotel at Los Angeles Airport.

A tradition present in the life of the local Hungarian community since 1967, the event once again entertained guests of the 57th Los Angeles Hungarian Scout Ball with a colorful program.

The organizers paid tribute to honorary president Béla Székely, who, unfortunately passed in 2024. His widow, Mária Ella Székely, representing the 17th Scout Troop, honored tradition by opening the ball with a sip from a Hungarian csikóbőrös kulacs (a traditional leather flask).

The ball guests were also greeted by the event’s honorary patron, Dr. István Gróf, Consul General of Hungary in Los Angeles.

“Our predecessors paved a path that continues to attract and guide successive Hungarian leaders,” the Consul General said, praising the long-standing Hungarian scouting movement in Los Angeles.”Few things are as moving as seeing second- and third-generation Hungarian youth embracing their heritage far from Hungary,” he added.

The highlight of the evening was the debutantes’ opening dance, choreographed by Emese Bertalan and János Balogh. The young scouts’ elegant waltz was met with great applause.

The atmosphere of the ball was further enhanced by a performance from the Kárpátok Folk Dance Ensemble, which included a csárdás (a traditional Hungarian folk dance).The evening’s music was provided by Józsi Baky and Kinga Tóth, ensuring a lively and energetic atmosphere.

The success of the ball was made possible not only by the main organizers, Éva Balogh-Sipos and Melinda Borbély, but also by numerous members of the Hungarian community who contributed their dedication and hard work to the event’s realization.

Sponsors of the Evening:

Diamond Sponsors: Pál Brestyánszky & Mila Cangelosi-Brestyánszky, Attila Kovács & Erika Kovács.

Gold Sponsors: Michael Frederico & Sylvia Ferencsik.

Silver Sponsors: Ildikó Gasztonyi-Hill, Antal Gregor & Márta Gréger, Randi Kálmán & Géza Kálmán, Xénia Nagy, Géza Tóth, Judit Tóth, as well as in memory of Dr. Nánási.