Travel on retro trolley routes in Debrecen

Following the great success of January, we continue exploring retro routes. This time, we will rediscover forgotten trolleybus lines on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the city’s trolley service, announced DKV.

During the second nostalgia event of the year, a Solaris Trollino 12D trolleybus will cover the 2E, 3E, and Airport routes.

Greetings to Rome – Remembering a Forgotten Test Route:

In the 2000s, autonomous trolleybuses were technological marvels, comparable to today’s electric buses. With these wire-free vehicles, new areas could be connected to the trolley network. Testing the articulated Solaris Trollino 18’s autonomous mode led to the creation of the 2E trolley line, which operated in Debrecen between February 25 and March 19, 2004. The trolley was then transported to Rome, ordered by the local transport company ATAC.

Route: Segner tér – Nyugati utca – Külsővásártér – Erzsébet utca – Petőfi tér – Wesselényi utca – Hajnal utca – Rakovszky Dániel utca – Kassai út – Baksay Sándor utca – Nagyerdei körút – Egyetem – Nagyerdei körút – Ady Endre út – Köztemető (main gate) – Benczúr Gyula utca – Kassai út – Rakovszky Dániel utca – Hajnal utca – Wesselényi utca – Petőfi tér – Erzsébet utca – Külsővásártér – Nyugati utca – Segner tér

The University Trolley Line in Debrecen:

With the arrival of the new Solaris Trollino 12D trolleybuses, the company uniquely launched the 3E university trolley line in Hungary. The special feature of this route was that it connected the downtown area, the Dobozi housing estate, the Technical Faculty, the Kassai Campus, Főnix Arena, Hódos Imre Event Hall, Oláh Gábor Street Sports Complex, the University of Debrecen, the Clinics, and the Swimming Pool. Part of the route was traveled in autonomous mode.

Route: Segner tér – Nyugati utca – Széchenyi utca – Kossuth utca – Faraktár utca – Rakvoszky Dániel utca – Munkácsy Mihály utca – Víztorony utca – Ótemető utca – Árpád tér – Kassai út – Baksay Sándor utca – Nagyerdei körút – Egyetem – Nagyerdei körút – Hadházi út – Zákány utca – Kassai út – Csapó utca – Burgundia utca – Kossuth utca – Széchenyi utca – Nyugati utca – Segner tér

The World’s Only Autonomous Airport Trolley:

In 2006, the development of Debrecen Airport prompted the launch of the airport trolley route. This service was unique globally, as it operated entirely in autonomous mode between its terminals. No other city in Europe at that time served its airport with a trolleybus.

Route: Nagyállomás – Homokkerti felüljáró – Mikepércsi út – Dobogó utca – Mandolás utca – Szatke Ferenc utca – Debreceni Repülőtér

Departure Times:

2E Line: Segner tér: 10:00, 14:30 Köztemető (main gate): 10:30, 15:00

3E Line: Segner tér: 09:00, 11:00, 15:30

Airport Trolley: Nagyállomás: 13:00 Debrecen Airport: 13:20



Photography Tips:

Segner tér: 2E, 3E routes

Petőfi tér: 2E, Airport trolley routes

Csokonai Theater: 3E route

Szent Efrém Primary School: 3E route

Csapó Street: 3E route

Benedek Elek Square/Rakovszky Street: 2E route

Dobozi housing estate: 3E route

Ótemető Street: 3E route

Árpád Square: 2E, 3E routes

Baksay Sándor Street: 2E, 3E routes

Nagyerdei körút: 2E, 3E routes

University Stop: 2E, 3E routes

Ady Endre Street: 2E route

Mikepércsi Street: Airport trolley

Homokkerti Overpass: Airport trolley

Debrecen Airport: Airport trolley

All routes are free of charge and stop at all designated stations. The company reserves the right to make changes to the schedule.