There was an accident at Eötvös Street, which also affects tram transport, DKV announced. During the police investigation, Tram 1 will run in two sections.

– Grand Station – Eötvös Street – Grand Station

– Honvéd Street – University – Honvéd Street

The company draws the passengers’ attention to the fact that the redeemed line tickets are also valid after transfer, but they must be validated on both vehicles.