BMW and CATL sign agreement to reduce carbon emissions

On February 25 in Beijing, BMW Group and CATL signed a cooperation agreement to further strengthen their joint projects aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

According to a CATL statement, the agreement elevates the partnership between the two companies to a new level in terms of sustainable development and technological innovation. The signing took place during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to China, accompanied by a high-level German business delegation.

Under the agreement, CATL and BMW Group will collaborate on pilot projects that explore cross-border data transfer within the framework of the battery passport. The two parties will deepen their cooperation in reliable data sharing, methodologies for carbon footprint calculation, and the development of innovative accounting tools to determine the carbon footprint of batteries.

Relying on the Catena-X standardized and trusted automotive data ecosystem, the pilot projects aim to support the alignment of technical standards, the establishment of coherent and scientifically grounded policy frameworks, and the strengthening of long-term industry stability.

By exploring practical applications of the battery passport, CATL and BMW Group are implementing innovative solutions that facilitate compliance with regulations between China and the EU and contribute to the global adoption of battery information and data management standards.

CATL and BMW have been strategic partners since 2012, with collaboration spanning battery production, joint research and development, and the creation of sustainable supply chains. The new agreement expands the partnership from product-level collaboration to an institutional-level partnership, further reinforcing their shared commitment to promoting electric mobility.

Through in-depth collaboration across products and supply chains, the companies will enhance their digital management and data-sharing capabilities, continuously improving compliance with EU market requirements and increasing the low-carbon and green competitiveness of their products.

CATL remains open to cooperation with international partners and aims to leverage technological innovation to drive the global green transition and foster a sustainable future for the global automotive industry.