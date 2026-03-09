Fuel limits: More gas stations introduce restrictions in Hungary

Due to the Middle East crisis, fuel prices have risen noticeably in Hungary. According to a report by RTL, some domestic gas stations have already introduced quantity limits on refueling.

In recent days, the average price of gasoline has increased to HUF 585 per liter, and diesel to HUF 628 per liter. Because of the market situation, several smaller stations have decided to limit the amount of fuel that can be purchased at one time: some allow a maximum of 50 liters, while others only 30 liters. Operators explained that the sudden surge in demand makes it difficult to keep up. The report notes:

“Many in Hungary expect prices to continue rising.”

At a gas station in Györköny, for example, diesel ran out completely due to the sudden increase in demand. The station told RTL that a new delivery has already been ordered, but they will have to wait to replenish the stock. National data also show a significant increase in consumption: about 20–30% more people are refueling than usual.

The demand is also fueled by the upcoming agricultural season, which normally increases fuel usage. However, many have stocked up in advance. Due to growing uncertainty, several farmers have accumulated enough fuel for extended periods; according to RTL sources, some even purchased enough to last up to six months.

At the same time, Ottó Grád, Secretary General of the Hungarian Mineral Oil Association, sought to reassure the public, saying:

“There is sufficient oil in the country, so there is no need to expect shortages.”

The current price increases are primarily driven by the surge in international oil prices and the weakening of the forint.