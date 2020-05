Four firefighters were injured in a road accident that happened on 19 May 2020 near Debrecen.

According to the available information, a fire engine drifted off the road between Hajdúhadház and Hajdúböszörmény on 19 May 2020.

For the time being, the circumstances of the accident are unknown.

Source: debreceninap.hu

Photos: Zsolt Czeglédi/MTI