Camp on the Wild Side!

As we have previously announced, we finally reopened on May 4 and, with the summer holidays kicking in, Zoo Camps will soon return for the 33rd time, with one tour per week from the very first week of the summer holidays to the very last. This year’s English tour will take place between June 22 and 26.

Hosted by expert zooeducators and keepers, our ever-popular zoological camps offer children the chance to peek behind the scenes at our zoo for unique and lasting experiences, including the wonders of feeding our giraffes, taking a walk with youngest penguin and enjoying the company of ring-tailed lemurs. They will learn all about the behavior and zoo husbandry of various exotic animals as well as the curiosities of our botanical park. As a bonus, our all our amusement park rides will be made available for them in order to make their stay here even more awesome and memorable.

Due to the current outbreak situation, there will be some precautionary measures in order to ensure a safe experience for all; we will only receive a maximum of 20 children who are medically confirmed to be healthy per week, and catering will be carried out with extra caution and the use of protective equipment.

Fees are the same as last year, with 34.500 HUF per child per week and a 5 percent discount for siblings. Further information and registration at: www.zoodebrecen.hu/zootabor

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park