The Debrecen Zoo is announcing a seasonal photo competition

The Debrecen Zoo awaits those wishing to have fun and relax in a fabulous parkland environment that slowly turns green with the arrival of spring, with 900 individuals of 200 animal species, 650 domestic and exotic plant species, and 24 playrooms from the opening of the season on April 14.

In the heart of the Big Forest, each season has its own charm, and in order for you to share your fresh experiences with us, the Debrecen Zoo has announced a seasonal open-air photo competition to create a tradition.

According to the invitation, you can submit the current experience photos that you think best reflect your spring visit this year until midnight on May 31st at foto@zoodebrecen.hu. Any adventure for a zoo resident or amusement park that is dear to you is an optional topic, but a person can name it with no more than one picture.

From the entries received, a professional jury will select the 20 most successful works, and you will be able to form the final ranking through an audience vote here on our Facebook page. The first three places will be rewarded with a one-year zoo pass, which we hope will inspire them to experience and capture the wonders of other seasons in our park.

