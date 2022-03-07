Police were called to the demonstrations in front of the Russian Consulate General in Debrecen

On March 4, the Ukrainian ethnic self-government in Debrecen held a pre-announced demonstration in front of the building of the Russian Consulate General in the city on Arany János Street.

According to the report of Debreciner, the activists of the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party had previously painted the Ukrainian national colors on the sidewalk, but the people of the municipally-owned Dekert Nonprofit Kft. started washing off the blue-and-white paint. This was not stopped even when the demonstrators started singing the Ukrainian national anthem.

The Debrecen organization of the Two-Tailed Dog Party announced that a police captain would soon appear during the action at the request of a consulate employee. Despite the fact that this is a campaign event during the election period and is not subject to notification, the Hungarian police intend to initiate proceedings against the couple, who are equipped with brush and paint, for illegal assembly.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: excerpt from the video of Debreciner.