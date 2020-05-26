Yet another Newborn White Donkey at the Zoo

This is a particularly good year for our donkeys as this is the second time in the past two months that we have welcomed a healthy offspring. Born on May 7 after a little over 12 months of gestation, little “Gusztáv,” as he has been named by his keepers, is strong and has an excellent appetite, playing and sunbathing a lot in our Donkey Enclosure on the premises of the Amusement Park.

It is a key part of our mission to try and conserve species and breeds native to Hungary; therefore, we have been home to the country’s only indigenous donkey breed ever since we first opened and have welcomed several newborn foals over the past couple of years. Besides checking them out in their enclosure, you will also be able to meet these peaceful yet intelligent animals when our ever-popular and now refurbished Donkey Carriage makes a return at our events in the near future.

Like a number of our other residents, the little donkey foal is yet to be adopted. If you want to make him really happy while also offering us tremendous help, please consider becoming a zoo foster parent. Further info at:

www.zoodebrecen.hu/content/supportus.html

