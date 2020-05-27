Rainwater Drainage Main Pipeline Constructed in Tarján Street

A rainwater drainage main pipeline is being constructed in Tarján Street in Debrecen as part of the New Phoenix Plan, financed by support gained from the Territorial and Settlement Development Operational Programme (TOP) and by municipal resources. Erzsébet Katona, municipal councillor of the district talked about the investment as part of a press conference held on 25 May 2020.

The Municipality of Debrecen managed to solve problems of closed-system rainwater drainage in several streets of the city over the last years due to the successful tender it submitted to the call for Urban environmental infrastructure developments TOP-6.3.3-16 of the Territorial and Settlement Development Operational Programme. The construction of the closed-system rainwater drainage main pipeline in the stretch of Tarján Street between Gyimes Street and Bognár Rezső Street fits this development program, which is implemented within the framework of the New Phoenix Plan. This project includes the laying of 220 metres of main pipeline as well as roadway reconstruction and the placement of curbstones. The total cost of the construction is gross 49,767,297 HUF. The contractor started construction on 25 May 2020, and expects to finish it by the end of the summer.

debrecen.hu

pixabay