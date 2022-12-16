Energy crisis, the brightness of public lighting in Debrecen is reduced to a sufficient degree

The general assembly in Debrecen ordered the reduction of public lighting in the town of Cívis. Savings must be carried out in such a way that the approach and public safety aspects are taken into account – this was the result of decision 191/2022 (X. 27.) on Thursday.

According to the provisions of the general assembly, in the case of the light sources of public lighting lamps – taking into account the approach and public safety aspects – it was ordered that, in addition to the continuous lighting of traffic junctions and pedestrian crossings, the public lighting should be reduced to a necessary and sufficient level by adjusting the brightness or by changing the number of light fixtures.

The registered chief clerk approved the reduction of public lighting to a necessary and sufficient level. OPUS TITÁSZ Áramhároszti Zrt. was also notified of this.

The simplified procedure for initiating the amendment is underway.

Reducing the level of public lighting can be achieved by temporarily turning off the existing public lighting fixtures – without dismantling them – or by reducing the brightness.

