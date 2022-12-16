New solar parks would be created in Debrecen

The municipality wants to decide on the implementation of solar parks in new areas – it was revealed on Thursday at the general assembly held in the Kölcsey Center.

The construction of Debrecen’s first high-capacity solar park will soon be completed in the neighborhood of the Southern Economic Zone of Debrecen, in the area of the Debrecen International Airport.

Having examined the area of Debrecen and taking into account aspects of cost-effectiveness, the local government wants to decide on the implementation of solar parks in new areas.

The proposed locations for the investments are the southern part of property 0453 hrsz. along Vértesi út and 0459/1 hrsz. property, where there is a 13 MW total capacity, as well as property 0526/24 hrsz. along Hosszúpályi út, where a 19 The goal is to realize a solar park with a total output of MW.

A new wastewater treatment plant is also planned in Debrecen

In addition to all of this, the preparation of the later scheduled development of the wastewater treatment plant in the northern area of the property numbered 0459/1 hrsz. in the vicinity of Vértesi út – not affected by the establishment of the solar park – is also justified.

The general assembly declares the areas bounded by the national side road No. 4818 – the main road No. 47 – and the Kondoros channel, as well as the parts of the territory bounded by the railway line 100 – the Vértesi út – the Sárga dűlő – and the national side road No. 4805 – as priority development areas.