The University of Debrecen bought the Forest Offices building

At its last meeting of the year, the Senate of the University of Debrecen supported the proposal for the establishment of the UD FOREST real estate management company, the purpose of which is to effectively perform operational, facility maintenance, and management tasks related to the specific purpose property owned by the University of Debrecen. In connection with the proposal, Chancellor Zoltán Bács said that the new company will manage the facility currently known as Forest Offices, which will be owned by the University of Debrecen from the end of January 2023, in connection with the institutional model change in 2021.

The 32,000-square-meter Forest Center provides an opportunity for cooperation with market companies, providing them with an operating surface, for their own university activities, and the university plans to create new conditions for paid patient care here on a separate infrastructure and organization.

In response to Dehir.hu’s inquiry, the university announced that the University of Debrecen bought the Forest Offices, but the purchase price is a trade secret. The contract has already been concluded, and the building will become their property at the end of January.

Photo: Frank Yvette