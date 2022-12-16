The Epidemiological Coordination Center was given its final location in the Big Forest

The Epidemiological Coordination Center (JKK) has been permanently located on the Nagyerdei Campus of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, the press center of the University of Debrecen announced.

As they write, in addition to the organization of epidemiological care in Debrecen and the region, the institution carries out consultation and coordination at the national level, helping to prevent and treat infectious diseases more effectively. Rapid and accurate information transfer and data analysis play a significant role in the prevention and control of epidemics. The activity of the Epidemiological Coordination Center of the University of Debrecen is crucial in this area.

Their employees organize data related to infectious diseases collected from the Clinical Center’s organizational units, analyze them using a specific methodology, and then prepare a weekly summary for the leaders of the university and the Clinical Center, directing attention to problem areas and questions that need answers.

When making decisions, the leaders of the healthcare sector and institutions need information that the center provides them. Through data and statistical correlations, we can provide information about what to expect in the future. With accurate, authentic information, managers can react quickly and take the most effective measures possible in order to prevent and effectively manage a potential epidemic. Based on our information, they can decide, for example, on increasing patient care capacity, regrouping human resources or equipment, and purchasing protective equipment

– explained Gabriella Gömöri, head of the center.

The chief physician emphasized: the most important goal is to support the highest quality of patient care while maintaining epidemiological safety. In addition to the organization of epidemiological care in Debrecen and the region, the Epidemiological Coordination Center (JKK) carries out consultation and coordination at the national level, participates in coordinating the operation of epidemiological centers, examines epidemiological data and coordinates with the governing bodies, helping to prevent and treat infectious diseases more effectively.

Gabriella Gömöri considers it important that, in addition to providing information from professionals and official bodies, the population is also provided with authentic information about epidemics and various infectious diseases. To this end, they are also planning to create an electronic website.

During the pandemic, we could see that a lot of false information about the coronavirus epidemic and effective protection reached the population. And this can cause a lot of damage. In order to provide authentic information, we plan to launch a website on which those interested can read brief information about infectious diseases, and from here they can also easily access the websites of authentic professional organizations

– informed the chief doctor.

In the future, the head of the Epidemiological Coordination Center strives to establish a closer relationship with the social care system, so that they can use their data and information to prevent the development of epidemics in social institutions and to help contain them. The center recently moved to its final location. The institution, which was still operating at the Kenézy Gyula Campus when it was founded, will continue its activities at the Nagyerdei Campus in the future.