Cooperation between the Hungarian National Bank and the University of Debrecen for common goals

The results of the scientific research projects carried out in the previous academic year between the Hungarian National Bank and the University of Debrecen in 2019 to innovate economic education, renew economic thinking and practice-oriented teaching will be presented at an online conference.



Through cooperation, international and regional relations are being developed using innovative methods, and scholarship programs have been developed to help students with their practical training.

Within the framework of the cooperation, seven research projects on financial and economic topics dealing with various innovations were launched at the University of Debrecen with the support of the Hungarian National Bank. Optional subjects called “Competitiveness and Structural Policies” have been offered by the faculty and are available to all university students.

In the last three years, more than a thousand university students have taken part in Hungarian National Bank courses.

Students can also take part in research competitions: in the first half of the 2021/2022 academic year, more than 50 applications were received for the scientific competition with total prize money of HUF 4 million, the results of which will be published soon. In addition to the cooperation, the Hungarian National Bank also supports 37 students in the excellence scholarship program with a monthly stipend of HUF 50,000 for ten months.

A new element in the grant agreement is the call for proposals of the Hungarian National Bank-the University of Debrecen Book Club, which encourages students to read and learn about the methods of literature processing, as well as a conference presenting the results of research projects carried out in the previous academic year.

The research projects implemented in the last academic year will be presented at an online scientific conference on March 3 at 1 pm, which will be opened by Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, and Gergely Baksay, Executive Director for Economic Analysis and Competitiveness of the Hungarian National Bank. The plenary speaker will be Zsolt Oláh, head of the Hungarian National Bank’s department.

hirek.unideb.hu