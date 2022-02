Utility construction work will be carried out by DKV on Kishegyesi út on Wednesday 23 February from 08:00 until Sunday 20 March. Due to the works, the Harsona utca stop in the direction of Ondód will be closed during the affected period, DKV announced.

During the works, buses 17 and 17A in the direction of Ondód / Műanyaggyár will stop at the temporary stop 50 meters away.

debreceninap.hu