Thunderstorms and hailstorms are expected in the northeast today

National
Bácsi Éva

On Wednesday, from the morning hours, windstorms (~ 60-70 km / h) can be expected again, especially in Transdanubia and the central part of the country, the National Meteorological Service said.

There may be light rain and showers, and in the afternoon there may be thunderstorms along the north-eastern confluence, which may be accompanied by torrential rains. Near the north-eastern border, snowfall in the morning can also be expected.

Due to the risk of thunderstorms, first-level warnings were issued for four counties:

In the Trans-Tisza region, a strong south-west wind is expected, in other places strong, in some places stormy north-west winds. The highest daytime temperatures are usually expected to be between 9 and 14 degrees, but in the more cloudy Trans-Tisza, it is likely to be between 4 and 9 degrees.

 

