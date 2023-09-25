Calm, Sunny Weather Returns During the Last Week of September

Sunny and calm weather returns in the last week of September, with maximums around 23-28 Celsius. In some places, the wind may pick up and patches of mist and fog will already appear at dawn – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service, which was delivered to MTI on Sunday.



On Monday morning, there may be more clouds in the western and southwestern parts of the country, and there may be rain, showers, or even thunderstorms in the south. After that, the weather will turn sunny in these areas as well. In the Northeast and Western Transdanubia, the northerly wind will be brisk, and during the day the air movement will moderate over an increasingly large area. The peak temperature is between 22 and 29 degrees, the warmest is expected in the eastern and northeastern regions.

On Tuesday, we can expect a lot of sunshine, with few cumulus and veil clouds, no precipitation is expected. Patches of mist or fog may form in the morning. The north-east and east wind sometimes picks up. The temperature varies between 11 and 17 degrees in the morning and 23 and 28 degrees in the afternoon. Patches of mist and fog may form at dawn on Wednesday, but sunny weather is expected during the day with few veil or cumulus clouds and no precipitation. The east wind picks up from time to time. The temperature rises from 10-17 degrees in the morning to between 23 and 28 degrees.

Patches of mist or fog may form at dawn on Thursday, but sunny, dry weather is expected during the day, usually with few cumulus and veil clouds. In some places, the east and south-east winds may pick up. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 9 and 16 degrees, and the maximum between 23 and 28 degrees. Patches of mist and fog may occur in the early hours of Friday, then expect plenty of sunshine with cumulus and veil clouds during the day, precipitation is unlikely. In some places, the south and south-west wind may pick up from time to time. We can experience 9-16 in the morning and 23-28 degrees in the afternoon.

Patches of mist and fog may form in the early hours of Saturday, then variable cloudy weather with longer or shorter periods of sunshine is likely during the day, and precipitation may occur in some places. The south-west, then the north, north-west wind can be accompanied by strong gusts in many places. From 9-17 degrees in the morning, the air can warm up to between 21 and 28 degrees in the afternoon. Variable cloudy weather is likely on Sunday, usually with several hours of sunshine, the chance of precipitation is small. It may revive in several places, and the north wind may strengthen in some places. 7-16 in the morning and 19-24 degrees in the afternoon.



