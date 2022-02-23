Carnival bustle, masquerade – mangalica festival in Debrecen will take place this weekend

The Mangalica Festival will be held in Kossuth Square in Debrecen for the 13th time on February 25-27, 2022. between. Those interested can meet directly with breeders and primary producers from different parts of the country.

Only goods inspected by the Hungarian National Association of Mangalica Breeders may be present at the event, and professional supervision is guaranteed by the association. Guests can enjoy all-day fair comedy, gastronomic shows.

Viktor Vígh, the head of the organizing committee of Varioevent Kft. – This is the first important strategic stop for our breeders in the line of rural festivals. This is also due to the fact that the breeding association is based in Debrecen and we also received a lot of support from the city to be able to organize this festival here, he said. He added that due to the pandemic, they were unable to hold the event last year, but are trying to continue this year with the same momentum and energy from where they were forcibly stopped in 2020. – The breeders are very prepared, there will be 8 mangalica breeding and meat selling houses at the festival. Continuing a three-year tradition, the event will be held in cooperation with the Vojtina Puppet Theater and can be visited without a certificate of protection. In addition to mangalica growers, an unusually large number of small and primary producers will appear at the festival to make high-quality gastro products, he listed. He noted that the change from previous years is that there will be no live animal exhibition this year due to the African swine fever, but the Mangalica Breeders Association will have a stand-alone stand where they will be greeted with several surprises in addition to pictures and quizzes.

Péter Tóth, the president of the National Association of Mangalica Breeders, said that the breeders consider the festival to be a very important forum for communication. He highlighted family farmers appearing in the main square who keep their mangalicas at home, close to nature, with animal welfare considerations in mind. They cut the pigs themselves and process the meat, producing their products, which are sold at the festival. – People come here not only to eat but also to buy. Today, this is the only gastronomic agricultural event in Hungary where customers go home with packed bags, and this is a very important message, the president of the association added.

Anikó Asbóth, the director of the Vojtina Puppet Theater, emphasized that their institution could be considered primarily responsible for the atmosphere of the event. “Twenty years have been part of our tradition of the Masquerade, which spans a two-week period. With various carnival events, we target all ages and have been collaborating with the mangalica festival for years, the director recalled. As she said, a series of entertainment will be opened on Friday by the Garagulya Stilt Company, followed by the Bürkös band. On Saturday afternoon, a carnival parade of the winter-chasing peoples will follow from the town hall, at the end of which King Konc and Cibere Vajda, the lords of abundance and fasting, will clash in Kossuth Square. The program will end on Saturday with a dance house with the Debrecen Folk Ensemble and the Suggestive Orchestra, and on Sunday the music will continue, with the Agyag Banda and the Flaska Banda.

We also received a detailed announcement about the programs from the Vojtina Puppet Theater, here they are:

On the afternoon of Friday, February 25, we will continue the series of entertainments in Kossuth Square in the city of Mascara from 2 pm.

On Saturday, February 26, from 4.30 pm, the winter-chasing peoples from the Town Hall will witness the last great battle between King Konc and Cibere Vajda, the lords of abundance and fasting, in Kossuth Square, together with the disease.

The music is provided by:

14.00: Judge’s band

15.00: Suggestive band

17.00: Dance House is a joint production of the Debrecen Folk Ensemble and the Suggestive Orchestra

Sunday, February 27th, is still going well thanks to the delicacies of the Mangalica Festival. Pull the footrest:

11.00: Clay Band,

12.00: Flaska Band

OUR SPACE IS HERE! – Here’s the carnival!

On Sunday, February 27, from 10 a.m., there will be no closing of our two-week carnival bustle. On our interactive family Sunday, Ours Here on the Square, we won’t just be in costume. Surely, we are waiting for the children, parents, and grandparents to arrive in the best, most creative mascara with a special surprise! Everyone can make their own carnival mask with our winter funeral toys – the goat and the housewife, the bear, the hussar, and the horse and the stork and most importantly: we pursue the winter with our boundless fun and attract the sun’s rays.

ATTENTION!

According to the decree of the Hungarian Government, everyone over the age of 6 is obliged to use a mask covering their nose and mouth in the internal community spaces – so in all rooms of our puppet theater. In addition, Ours is the Space Here! In our program, we ask for a security certificate from all our guests who have reached the age of 18.

In addition to the regulation, we provide the following with safe entertainment:

Of course, our employees are also obliged to receive children and their companions in a mask. We disinfect the handles, counters, chairs.

Ventilate the spaces.

We continue to encourage you to use the hand sanitizers at the entrances with confidence!

Our precaution also serves your comfort.

Let’s take care of each other!

Come to Vojtina!

