Carnival bustle, masquerade, mangalica festival in Debrecen

The city of Debrecen bid farewell to the winter season with a two-week carnival bustle and greet spring February 14-27. in Debrecen – the organizers told MTI.

According to their information, at two locations, the Vojtina Puppet Theater and the main square of Debrecen

“the city of Debrecen is waiting for those interested with a masquerade, winter funeral games, a false wedding joke, and finally the struggle of King Conc and the voivode of Cibere, the lords of abundance and fasting.”

The series of programs begins at the Vojtina Puppet Theater, where the dance fits the carnival, and every rag hangs out with the jokes of those who form it.

In the 20th masquerade, the city-famous comedians, among others the Szeredás ensemble, the dancers of the Kuckó artist group, the Hajdú and Forgórózsa dance ensembles, and the Vojtina troupe are striking a pinch.

The festivities will continue on February 25 in the main square of the city, in Kossuth Square in front of the Reformed Great Church: the Garagulya stilt company will be there, and in addition to the music of the Bürkös band, visitors can quench their hunger from the meals of this year’s Mangalica festival.

There will be a dance hall on the main square, where the two-week carnival bustle will end with an unusual, interactive family day on February 27 to say goodbye to the cold, frosty winter and greet spring: masked, costumed figures will play winter funeral games, organizers said.

