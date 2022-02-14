Rainy, overcast weather is expected this week

Overcast and rainy weather is expected during the week. No cooling is expected, in some cases, there may be a maximum above 10 degrees Celsius, and sometimes the sun shines for a longer or shorter period of time – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday, much of the country will be sunny for a longer or shorter period of time. However, in the afternoon it may rain sporadically. Near the north-eastern border, and in the north-eastern mountains, there may be some snowfall in the evening. The wind will be brisk in several places, in northern Transdanubia the wind will be strong in some places. The lowest temperatures are usually between minus 5 and plus 1 degrees, but it can be colder in windless, less cloudy corners. The highest temperatures are likely to be between 7 and 13 degrees Celsius.

More or less sunshine is expected on Tuesday, but more rain is expected from the west in the afternoon. In some places, even the sky can shake. At dawn, they can usually measure values ​​between minus 2 and plus 5 degrees. In the early afternoon, the air heats up between 6 and 15 degrees.

There will only be some rain showers in some places during the day on Wednesday. The wind is picking up and is getting stronger in some places. The minimum temperature is between minus 1 and plus 6, and the maximum temperature is between plus 8 and 13 degrees.

Mostly cloudy or overcast weather is likely to rain on Thursday. The wind can get stormy in some places. The lowest temperature is between 2 and 7 degrees. The highest temperatures are usually expected to be between 10 and 16 degrees, but values ​​below 10 degrees are likely in the east.

On Friday there may be light rain, showers, and the sun shining for a longer or shorter period of time. The wind can get stronger in several places, increase into storms. The temperature is between 2 and 7 in the morning and between 9 and 16 degrees in the early afternoon.

The wind will be strong and stormy in many places on Saturday and Sunday as well. There may be showers and light rain in some places. There may also be mixed rainfall in the mountains on Sunday. On Saturday the minima are between minus 1 and plus 6, and the maximum is between 8 and 12 degrees. On Sunday at dawn, they can measure values ​​between minus 5 and plus 2, in the afternoon plus 8 to 13 degrees – read the forecast.

