Attila Bernáth won, five more Hungarian silver medals in the Bocskai Memorial Competition

Through Attila Bernáth, a Hungarian gold medal was born on Saturday, the closing day of the 66th István Bocskai International Boxing Memorial Competition, where the men’s finals were held.

At the first test stand of the international federation’s new cash prize series, with a total prize pool of $ 100,000, the women’s team closed the women’s competition on Friday with a gold and three silver medals, the victory of which was “delivered” by Timea the Great, although she did not have to enter the ring for gold. Beáta Varga, Viktória Pálfi and Réka Hoffmann won silver medals. On the men’s closing day on Saturday, six Hungarian boxers were interested in the finals, but even before the start, it was certain that Vol Roland (60 kg) could not win, as he had to withdraw from the final due to injury.

The series of matches in the Sports Hall on Oláh Gábor Street started well from a domestic point of view, as Attila Bernáth had an excellent and enjoyable match with Hamza Mehmood from England, against whom he won with a unanimous score, and was able to triumph in Bocska for the second time after 2019.

The Hungarian fists did not have another success in the sequel, Gábor Virbán (54 kg), István Bundovics (57 kg), László Kozák (71 kg) and Barnabás Hegyi (75 kg) also closed the competition with a silver medal. Virbán was defeated by Brazilian Ronald Ribeiro, Bundovic by Belarusian Maksim Pankov with a unanimous score, while Hegyire had to be counted twice in the first round due to the hard hits of Wanderley Pereira, also in Brazil, and after the second, the referee stopped the fight.

In advance, perhaps László Kozák could have been the most feared on Saturday, as he had to fight the defending champion of the Ukrainian world champions, Yuri Zahariev. At the same time, the Hungarian was not frightened by his classic rival, he boxed with excellent defense throughout the nine minutes, in which he had less energy left for the attack, so he ended up with a decent, scoring defeat.

“Attila Bernáth boxed with surprising tactics in the first round, but in the second and third he already did what was best. I am very satisfied with it and managed to win the only gold medal of the Hungarian men’s team in Debrecen,” the Hungarian association’s Facebook page said. according to the end of the day, federal captain Róbert Bertók, also revealed that Roland Veres had his arm broken and had already been operated on.

According to the evaluation of the manager, Gábor Virbán was close to success, and Bundovics performed excellently in two rounds, but Hegyi was too strong for the Brazilian athlete, so he had no chance.

“Kozák Laci finished the world champion against Ukraine and I feel he surprised the classic rival with his defense in the first round. he has to attack back from the defense, but he deserves all the praise, ”said Róbert Bertók.

MTI

Photo: Attila Bernáth (in red) and Hamza Mehmood, who will start in British colors, in the finals of the 51 kg weight group of the 66th István Bocskai International Boxing Memorial Competition in the sports hall of Oláh Gábor Street in Debrecen on February 12, 2022. MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi