Bocskai Memorial Competition 2022: four Hungarians reached the finals on Thursday

Four Hungarian entrants, Beáta Varga, Gábor Virbán, Roland Veres and László Kozák also made it to the finals at the 66th István Bocskai International Boxing Memorial Competition on Thursday.

According to the Hungarian federation, the biggest surprise of the day was caused by 18-year-old Beáta Varga, who reached the finals by beating Karolina Ampulska of Poland in 54 kilograms, where another Polish, Wiktoria Rogalinska, will be waiting for her on Friday.

Gábor Virbán (54 kg) from Kispest directed against Nikolai Sah from Belarus, so the Hungarian fist could prepare for Saturday’s final against Ronald Ribeiro from Brazil.

Formerly kick-boxing player, Roland Veres (60kg), still only 23 years old, switched to boxing in early 2021 and can now prepare for the first Bocskai finale of his life: he triumphed over routine Belgian Vasile Usturoi in the semi-finals.

The Hungarian of the day, László Kozák (71 kg), who was in the fourth final, was active in the boxing against the Brazilian Jonathan Soares, so he deservedly got into the golden battle against the Ukrainian Yuri Zakharjeev.

A total of 28 semi-finals were held on the third day of the competition.

