The siren wailed many times in the firemen barracks in Debrecen

A fifteen-meter tree broke in two in Debrecen, on the Towered Farm, the tree fell on the road. The professional firefighters from Debrecen intervened and then the tree was cut down with the help of a chainsaw – the county disaster management also reported other cases.

In the chimney of a boiler, the embers glowed and burned, so firefighters were asked for help in Hajdúböszörmény, Puskás Tivadar Street. The unit with hand tools removed the glowing parts.

One of the branches of a tall tree split on Apafája Street in Debrecen on Thursday afternoon. Road and pedestrian traffic were endangered by the branch. The professional firefighters in Debrecen cut the branch with a motorized chainsaw through a mechanical sliding ladder.

In the garden of a family house, the avar and weeds burned in Hosszúpályi, on Homok Street. The municipal firefighters of Leszavértes and the professional firefighters of Debrecen were alerted, who put out the fire with hand tools and a jet of water. A total of one hectare was burned.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Photo: illustration