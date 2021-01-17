Second Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Given to Debrecen and Nyíregyháza Hospital Staff

Vaccination of health workers against the coronavirus continues on Sunday, and there are several who have already received or will receive the second dose these days, the M1 said today.

The TV reporter who checked in from the Jósa András Training Hospital in Nyíregyháza talked about the fact that health care workers and nurses are constantly coming for the vaccination, many of them are already receiving the second dose. Zita Szondi director general said that since December 27th, more than 6,500 people have received their first vaccination at eight vaccination points, these people will be revaccinated in the next three weeks. She also said that people’s willingness to vaccinate is increasing, 60 per cent of their workers have already been vaccinated and 20 per cent have been infected, so their vaccination can still be postponed. Zita Szondi also talked about vaccination being very important to avoid serious complications of the disease.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: István Várkonyi, director of the Institute of Infectious Diseases of the Gyula Kenézy University Hospital of the University of Debrecen, receives the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine at the institute’s vaccination station on January 17th, 2021. MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi