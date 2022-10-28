150 needy people received stuffed cabbage in Debrecen

The Debrecen Women’s Public Life Association of Kéretlen Figyelem holds its traditional free food distribution on the last Sunday of the month in Debrecen – Ibolya Tukoráné Kádár, the head of the association, told our portal.

Those living in difficult conditions are invited to visit the area next to Trafóház on the corner of Ispotály utca in Debrecen on October 30 (Sunday) between 11:00 and 12:00.

We would like to inform you that we can provide a hot meal for a total of 150 people. According to the previous request, the menu will be stuffed cabbage with fresh bread. Based on the epidemiological regulations, we provide pre-boxed food. On-site consumption is not possible. We ask our guests to wear a mask.

– the organizers said.

They are waiting for donations from the residents of Debrecen, mainly SUSTAINABLE FOOD, fruit, and potatoes.

Anyone who wants to support the organizers can contact the following phone number: +36 30 9841 963

debreceninap.hu