With the help of the EU, the construction of seven streets in Debrecen and the drainage of rainwater were carried out

In the framework of the EU-funded project entitled “Ensuring better accessibility of the economic area at the site of the former rolling bearing works”, the construction of a rainwater drainage system was completed in seven streets of Debrecen in 2020, the municipality writes in a statement.

Mayor László Papp, Member of Parliament László Tasó and local government representative István Becsky spoke about the investment on 21 December 2020. According to Mayor László Papp: we have reached the end of a development process in the case of the streets of Júliatelep. It started in 2016, the development of the area will continue in the future. The main goal of the city management is to develop the districts of Debrecen intensively. In Júliatelep, Gyűrű Street was renovated last year from local government sources, and this year – another 7 streets: Apafája, Zólyom, Kard, Vályi Nagy Tibor, Hetényi János, Futó and the Kőrösi Csoma streets were developed from European Union and local government sources. Taking into account the weather of the circumstances of the recent period, which at the same time resulted in a large amount of precipitation, the number of nearly a thousand boxes of rainwater desiccant originally planned during the investment has doubled. The investment cost a total of HUF 247 million, of which HUF 800 million was EU support, the rest was provided from the local government’s own budget. As the mayor emphasized, 2021 will be the year of transport and road developments in Debrecen, for which resources will be available.

According to László Tasó, Member of Parliament, the effect of the qualitative change in this area of ​​the city will be felt immediately. It determines the daily well-being of people and the conditions under which they leave their homes. László Tasó considers it probable that Debrecen will receive a total of HUF 43 billion within the framework of the Competitive Hungary 2021-2027 Operational Program, which the city can also use for economic and infrastructural developments. In this part of the city, the further development of the main road 471 will be of decisive importance in the next period, and the Hungarian government has already made all the decisions in this regard. They are also working to bypass the city from the northeast and southeast for the next seven years.

István Becsky, the local government representative of the area, described this day as the holiday of the settlers in July, as it’s perhaps the biggest development of the constituency so far. István Becsky also stressed how flexible the city management is when it comes to doubling the number of desiccant boxes, and this could be solved.

Photos: János Miskolczi