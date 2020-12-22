A man caused a serious accident in Berekböszörmény under a ban

The Traffic Police Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters prosecuted a man for a well-founded suspicion of a misdemeanor. According to the investigation, the suspect was driving his car in Berekböszörmény, Republic Square on September 23, 2019 at around 4 p.m.

The driver, with his vehicle, wanted to turn onto Kossuth Street, but during the maneuver, he didn’t give priority to the motorcyclist in front of him, so they collided. In the car accident, the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries. Investigators interrogated the 36-year-old driver as a suspect, and he testified. The police also found that Tamás O. didn’t have a license and was subject to a driving disqualification.

The Traffic Police Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.