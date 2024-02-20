A postman in the county of Hajdú-Bihar embezzled money from deceased people

For half a year, a postman embezzled nearly HUF 300,000 in the county of Hajdú-Bihar, and he was charged with several crimes.

According to the indictment, the perpetrator worked as a postal delivery person in a county settlement. The man knew of two people in his area who had died, but when the amounts to be paid came to them even after their deaths, he decided to get them for himself and sign the payment receipts on behalf of their next of kin.

Between June and December 2022, the accused got a total of nearly HUF 280,000 using this method, and he handed over the vouchers containing the falsified receipt signatures at the post office.

During the investigation by the Hajdúszoboszló Police Department, the perpetrator admitted to committing the crime and fully compensated for the damage caused.

The Hajdúszoboszló District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the man of the crime of embezzlement and the misdemeanor of using a false personal document. In his indictment, he proposed that the Hajdúszoboszló District Court issue a criminal order based on the case files, imposing a suspended prison sentence on the accused and prohibiting him from working as a deliveryman for a long period.

