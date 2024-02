The leader of the Fidesz faction calls for the ratification of Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) to be put on the agenda on the first day of the spring session of the parliament, on Monday. Máté Kocsis shared the document on his Facebook page on Tuesday.



In the letter addressed to Speaker of the House László Kövér, the faction leader also indicated that his group intends to support the final vote on the ratification bill.

(MTI)