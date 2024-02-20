An amateur astronomer photographed a galaxy 12 million lightyear from the Debrecen

János Vincze, a member of the Hajdúság regional club of the Vega Astronomical Society, took a wonderful photo.

M82, or the Szivar galaxy, is a remarkable and strange star city in the Big Dipper constellation (ie in the vicinity of the well-known Ursa Major). The galaxy is in a gravitational interaction with its galactic neighbor, M81, resulting in an extremely high rate of star formation – a starburst.

The circumpolar object is visible from Hungary at all times of the year, at an altitude of 27–67 degrees above the horizon. Its observation is effective even with a small telescope on the edge of the Göncölszekér. Its distance from Bocskaikert is 12 million lightyears. Young stars are born around the center of the galaxy 10 times faster than in our entire Milky Way. These numerous hot new stars emit not only radiation but also charged particles that form the so-called stellar wind. The stellar winds from these stars combine to form a galactic “superwind”. The superwind compresses enough gas to form millions of stars and ejects towering plumes of hot ionized hydrogen gas above and below the galaxy’s disk (shown in red).

The starburst will then subside, probably within a few tens of millions of years, informed Zoltán Balogh, secretary of the Hajdúság regional club of the Vega Astronomical Association.