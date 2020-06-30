Storm in Debrecen – No Electricity in Many Households

Due to Monday evening’s storm in Debrecen and its region, many households had no electricity.

In yesterday evening’s storm, a huge tree was damaged by the wind in the Debrecen-Létavértes region. The tree fell on a high voltage controller, and the accident resulted in no electricity in about 65,000 costumers’ households from 10:00 pm on Monday (29th June).

E.on started working on the problem immediately, however, on Tuesday morning, about 22,000 costumers still had no electricity.

E.on is asking for patience from the costumers, they are still working on the case.

debreceninap.hu