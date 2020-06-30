Justice Minister Inaugurates Centre for Supporting Victims of Crime

Justice Minister Judit Varga inaugurated a centre in Pécs, in southern Hungary, that provides free legal and financial aid, as well as psychological services, to victims of crime. Varga said the government plans to establish a network covering all counties within five years, and 600 million forints (EUR 1.7m) is available this year for developing and running victim support centres in Budapest, Szombathely, Miskolc and Pécs.

The government continues to count on the cooperation of civil and church organisations in helping the victims of crime in Hungary, Varga said.

Regarding domestic violence, Varga said the state offers a range of services so that victims “feel they are not alone and can count on their community”. A helpline and new website, vansegitseg.hu, provides information on local services, she said. Victims of domestic violence have access to safe houses, alongside legal and financial aid, as well as psychological support, she added.

Recent government measures to combat domestic violence and support victim protection include stricter parole regulations, a review of judicial practices in respect of crimes that threaten life, and amendments to the regulation of child protection services, Varga said. Hungary supports the implementation of the European Commission’s recently adopted strategy for protecting the rights of victims of crime, she added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay