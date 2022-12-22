We can exchange discounted VIP passes for the 2023 Campus Festival until the end of December

Passes for the 2023 Campus Festival are available at a discounted price until December 31. The one-week pass is valid from Wednesday to Sunday (07.19 to 07.23) and costs HUF 59,990 if future festival-goers redeem it this year.

But what do the organizers offer in return? According to the official website of the Debrecen festival, the following:

expedited entry

VIP zone use

VIP bar

separate VIP washrooms.

Those with a VIP pass can also attend the opening reception on Wednesday.

The “plain” pass costs HUF 30,990, while the students of the University of Debrecen can get their weekly ticket for a slightly cheaper price of HUF 26,990.

The names of some star performers are already known:

German dj-producer Robin Schulz and French chanson, jazz and soul singer Zaz will surely perform at Campus 2023.

As for the domestic performers, we will definitely be with perform at the campus:

30Y – Analog Balaton – Aurevoir – AWS – Bagossy Brothers Company – Bëlga – Beton.hofi – Bohemian Betyars – ByeAlex És A Slepp – Carson Coma – Csaknekedkislány – Deák Bill Blues Band – Dzsúdló – Elefánt – Esti Kornél – Godfater – Halott Pénz – Konyha – Krúbi – Leander Kills – Majka – Manuel – Mirror Glimpse – Mikee Mykanic – Mudfield – On The Low – Ossian – Paddy And The Rats – Pogány Induló – Tankcsapda – T. Danny – Valmar- VHK