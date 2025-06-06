The lottery of the future has opened in Debrecen

A new lottery shop has opened in Debrecen, at the FÓRUM shopping mall, following the model of the store located at MOM Park in Budapest.

The new lottery shop offers quick and convenient solutions using digital technologies that align with current challenges, making the lottery experience even more engaging.

“The number of digital products we offer and their popularity continue to grow. At the same time, it remains important for us to provide an experience for those who visit our shops in person to purchase lottery tickets, scratch cards, or place sports bets,” said Krisztián Brenkus, Commercial Director of Szerencsjáték Zrt., at the opening. His words were supported by the Debrecen handball team, with the event also attended by DVSC club icon Erika Csapó.

“I’m not a big gambler, but I really like the new lottery shop. I’ll definitely be coming back, especially since I’ve decided to donate the prize from the scratch tickets I received at the opening to charity. I wasn’t lucky this time, but I’ll try again…” said the handball player.

Photo: dvsckezilabda.hu