Debrecen teachers received awards

Klebelsberg Kunó Award, Debrecen University Teacher Training Award, and Jausz Béla Award were presented to educators teaching at the University of Debrecen’s practice schools and partner institutions.

At the festive event, Annamária Pósánné Rácz, Deputy State Secretary for Higher Education and Adult Education at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, emphasized: teachers not only convey the curriculum, but they provide guidance, shape character, are not service providers, but educators, not executors, but role models.

Teacher training at the University of Debrecen has a long history, and through its practice schools, the university plays a significant role in the public education of the city and county. The close connection between the University of Debrecen and public education, and the long-term professional collaboration, are guaranteed by the preschool educators, teachers, and the educators of the university’s practice kindergarten and schools, who have graduated here – this was highlighted at the traditional Teacher’s Day ceremony held in the Main Building’s Aula on Thursday.

In his welcome address, Zoltán Szilvássy, Rector of the University of Debrecen, highlighted that teachers are the most influential people in one’s life, as they guide students when needed and continue to have an impact later on.

“We most clearly remember the period when we were students, as teachers define the majority of our lives, connecting generations, whether in childhood or adulthood. Strong values, language skills, openness to the world – these are the characteristics of good education. Of course, a lot can be learned about the world, but it is always up to the teacher to decide what and how to teach,” said the rector.

The Deputy State Secretary for Higher Education and Adult Education also addressed the teachers. In her speech, Annamária Pósánné Rácz remembered the 150th anniversary of the birth of Kunó Klebelsberg, former Minister of Culture, stating that his dream was for the country to become a great power through prosperity, scientific advancement, and culture, and for that, strong regional universities were needed.

“The University of Debrecen was recently nominated in eight categories in the University of the Year selection and won one of these. Additionally, Chancellor Zoltán Bács was awarded a Ministerial Special Prize. The university community members, including teachers, are not only participants but also the founders of this recognition, as they shape the thinking and talent of young people. The university community, strengthened by preschool educators, teachers, and professors, not only elevates the institution but also the region. The University of Debrecen has preserved Klebelsberg’s legacy in its spirit, as the teacher does not just convey knowledge, but provides guidance, shapes character, is not a service provider, but an educator, not an executor, but a role model,” emphasized the Deputy State Secretary.

Chancellor Zoltán Bács praised the dedicated work of the teachers, their sincere sense of duty, and held teachers up as examples for generations to come.

“I believe that teachers have a great responsibility, and their profession is difficult. They unite a very diverse community while conveying useful knowledge. Students are exposed to impulses and a rapid flow of information that teachers must keep up with, all while adhering to the national curriculum. The work they do is admirable because they determine the future and the moral compass of the next generation,” added the Chancellor.

Péter Forisek, Director of the Teacher Training Center at the University of Debrecen, emphasized that tradition and innovation best summarize the university’s teacher training.

“Since its foundation, the university has been training teachers, and it is our important task to live up to the greatness of our predecessors. In today’s world, every profession must be up to date, and teachers need modern knowledge. Teachers are expected to have professional preparedness and be familiar with contemporary teacher training. The university has everything it needs to be regarded as an excellent teacher training institution. Thanks to this academic foundation, the University of Debrecen is now a member of a consortium, which will develop and launch new general teacher programs starting in 2024. Last year, the University of Debrecen started an undivided teacher training program, and in September this year, short-cycle training courses will also be available at the university. This new teacher training will further strengthen the connection between the university and public education institutions,” explained the Director.

During the ceremony, educators who had demonstrated outstanding professional work at the University of Debrecen and its affiliated practice schools and partner institutions were recognized. The Klebelsberg Kunó Award, the Debrecen University Teacher Training Award, and the Jausz Béla Award were presented to these distinguished teachers.

The Klebelsberg Kunó Award is given to educators who have achieved exemplary, high-quality results in the areas of education, talent nurturing, and preparation for further education. This year, Beáta Anikó Balogh, Head Preschool Educator at the University of Debrecen’s Practice Kindergarten, received the award, in recognition of her efforts to create opportunities for disadvantaged children and her work in integrating children with special educational needs into preschool education.

The Debrecen University Teacher Training Award is given to university faculty, researchers, and staff who have made outstanding contributions to the university’s teacher training over several years. This year’s recipient was Péter Körösparti, Director of the University of Debrecen’s Student Relations and Services Center.

The Jausz Béla Award was presented to Eszter Gombos and Zoltánné Muzsnay Enikő, lead teachers at the University of Debrecen’s Kossuth Lajos Practice High School and Elementary School; Erika Bihari Nagy and András Demény, lead teachers at the University of Debrecen’s Balásházy János Practice Secondary School and Dormitory; Zsuzsánna Tar, teacher at the Debrecen District Medgyessy Ferenc High School, Arts Vocational School, and Technical School; and Zoltán Bódis, Headmaster and teacher at the Debrecen-Nyíregyháza Diocese Szent József Kindergarten, Elementary School, High School, and Dormitory.

The University of Debrecen also awards the University of Debrecen Student Union’s Certificate of Recognition to outstanding teacher training students who perform their tasks with great expertise and diligence. This recognition was presented by István Csont, President of the DE Student Union, to Cintia Ecsedi and Marcell Puskás, students majoring in English Language and Culture and History Education.

It was stated during the event that the ceremony is organized annually by the University of Debrecen to promote the sense of unity among the city’s and region’s educators and to enhance the future success of their joint professional work.

