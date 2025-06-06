Jabil and the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen have signed a strategic agreement

Jabil’s Tiszaújváros facility and the Faculty of Economics at the University of Debrecen have entered into a strategic partnership. This agreement elevates the relationship between higher education and the business sector to a new level. Its goal is to support workforce planning and develop practice-oriented training in the fields of HR, finance, logistics, and supply chain management.

As part of the collaboration, a dual university study program was organized, involving over 50 students who were given insight into the operations of the factory. The event also provided opportunities for networking and gaining professional experience.

“This collaboration not only offers development opportunities for future professionals but is also valuable for us, as it ensures a supply of highly qualified talent. Together with the University of Debrecen, we are designing professional platforms and programs where students can gain practical experience and help shape the future of economic and production processes,” said Anett Sütő, HR Director at Jabil.

The agreement offers numerous opportunities, including support for thesis topics, consultations, curriculum development, off-site lectures and lab sessions, joint research projects, and short-term training courses. Additionally, professional lectures, panel discussions, academic competitions, and internship opportunities all contribute to the success of the partnership. The program aims to support high-quality education that aligns with labor market expectations.

“The Faculty of Economics places great importance on corporate partnerships, as our mission is to equip students with the highest level of practical and theoretical knowledge. Our collaboration with Jabil professionals further strengthens this goal, bringing value not only to the Faculty of Economics but to the entire institution,” said Veronika Fenyves, Dean of the University of Debrecen.

Jabil is already working with the Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of Debrecen in training electrical engineering students. Several students complete their internships at the company, and Jabil has been actively participating in the university’s job fairs and professional events for years.

The company has long-standing cooperation with other higher education institutions in Hungary. For example, through its long-term relationship with the University of Miskolc, Jabil operates its own lab at the university, where electrical engineering students receive hands-on training. Many interns have come to the company from the University of Miskolc, where Jabil maintains an entire production line for students to design, manufacture, test, and analyze products.