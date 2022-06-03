Underwater physiotherapy for children at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen

At the Spa Medical Center of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, the treatment of children underwater for rehabilitation purposes began on June 1. Physiotherapists treat children with spinal problems and arthritis four times a week.

The Spa Center of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen has a significant history of medical treatment, recreation, and rehabilitation for the adult population. In addition to the operation of rheumatology and spa practices, an almost complete range of physiological balneotherapy is available. On the first of June, the treatment of the children underwater physiotherapy also began.

Already at the time of my appointment as head of the center, my plans included the introduction of medical treatment. During the discussions with the representatives of the other professions, it became clear that there is a great need for underwater physiotherapy even under the age of 18. It is a great pleasure for me that as a result of the series of consultations with the Rehabilitation Department of the Pediatric Clinic and the management of Aquaticum Debrecen Kft., We were able to start therapy at the Spa Center on June 1, Györgyi Cserháti is the center manager.

Treatments prescribed by pediatric rehabilitation and pediatric rheumatologists are performed at the Spa Center of the Clinical Center by the institution’s physiotherapists. From the first of June, 2-2 times a week, focusing on spinal problems and inflammatory diseases.

– There are many diseases and conditions that do not only occur in adulthood but also begin in childhood. For example, juvenile arthritic diseases, scoliosis, but also the increasing incidence of childhood obesity. It is easier to move in the water, it does not strain the joints, and muscles, and it supports breathing and circulation. In addition, the psychological effect and the joy of experiential movement are especially important in childhood, said Brigitta Sveda, a pediatric rehabilitation specialist at the Department of Pediatrics of the DE Clinical Center.

Classes are held in the thermal bath area, but separately from the pool used by guests. The Spa Center provides ongoing supervision for those attending the session. From the entrance of the spa, the children are accompanied by the staff of the center to the locker room, then to the pool area, and back to their parents after the session.

hirek.unideb.hu