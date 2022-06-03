Radio concert at the Faculty of Music

Teachers and students of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen gave a concert in the Liszt Hall as part of the Bartók Radio ArTRIUM concert series. The concert was recorded on the radio and will soon be broadcast from a recording.

It has existed since the seventies, but since 2014, a series of five concerts of Bartók Radio has been heard under the name ArTRIUM, which offers introductions and performances to ensembles and educational institutions in the capital and the countryside. Levente Puskás, Judit Váradi, István Szabó and the SONUS percussion ensemble from the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen have participated in the series several times. This year, Judit Váradi, the art manager of the Faculty of Music, received the opportunity to compile the program from the founder of ArTRIUM, Gyula Bánkövi.

